Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dylan Strome headshot

Dylan Strome News: Two more helpers Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Strome notched two assists in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

The 27-year-old continues racing toward a career-best season, collecting helpers on tallies by Aliaksei Protas in the second period and then Alex Ovechkin's game-winner in the third. Strome has failed to get onto the scoresheet only once in the Capitals' first 12 games, piling up four goals and 19 points over that stretch.

Dylan Strome
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now