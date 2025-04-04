Dylan Strome News: Two more points in win

Strome scored a power-play goal and dished an assist in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Strome has two goals and five assists over his last four contests, including one power-play point in each of those games. This effort got him to the 25-goal and 50-assist marks, further improving his career-high point total to 75. He's earned 30 of those points with the man advantage while adding 132 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating across 76 appearances.