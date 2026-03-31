Easton Cowan News: Adds two helpers in OT win
Cowan recorded two assists, placed three shots on net and served two PIM in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over Anaheim.
Cowan recorded the lone helper on William Nylander's tally midway through the third period before later picking up the secondary helper on John Tavares' game-winning goal. The pair of helpers brings Cowan up to 15 assists, 24 points, 84 shots on net, 65 hits and 31 blocked shots across 59 games this season. Monday's performance was his second multi-point outing over his last five games. The 21-year-old winger is a strong player to roster in dynasty-based fantasy leagues and could earn himself a top-six role for the Maple Leafs for next season if he continues to flash his skills offensively.
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