Easton Cowan News: First multi-pointer of NHL career
Cowan had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 loss to Ottawa on Saturday.
Cowan's goal showed the young man's willingness to go to the net. He drove hard, pounced on a rebound just outside the crease and ripped a shot over a sprawling Linus Ullmark. It was his first multi-point game in the NHL. Cowan has been given increased responsibility with Auston Matthews (knee) done for the season, but it hasn't translated into points. Then again, the entire Toronto squad has struggled offensively, so it's hard to expect a kid to rise high enough to carry an NHL team.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Easton Cowan See More
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change6 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown12 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15026 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 2091 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 2109 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Easton Cowan See More