Easton Cowan News: First multi-pointer of NHL career

Cowan had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 loss to Ottawa on Saturday.

Cowan's goal showed the young man's willingness to go to the net. He drove hard, pounced on a rebound just outside the crease and ripped a shot over a sprawling Linus Ullmark. It was his first multi-point game in the NHL. Cowan has been given increased responsibility with Auston Matthews (knee) done for the season, but it hasn't translated into points. Then again, the entire Toronto squad has struggled offensively, so it's hard to expect a kid to rise high enough to carry an NHL team.