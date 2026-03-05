Easton Cowan headshot

Easton Cowan News: Goal in expanded role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Cowan scored a goal Thursday in a 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

Cowan stepped into a top-six gig and performed immediately. He has a modest two-game, two-point streak on the go. Cowan is 22nd on the NHL rookie scoring list with 19 points, including eight goals. But he could climb that list quickly if he sticks with John Tavares and Matthew Knies.

Easton Cowan
Toronto Maple Leafs
