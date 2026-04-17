Easton Cowan News: Joining Marlies for postseason
Cowan was demoted to AHL Toronto on Friday.
Cowan put up solid numbers to end the regular season, generating seven points in his last eight contests, including two goals and two assists with the man advantage. While the 21-year-old winger will be finishing the year in the minors, he should continue to be a full-time NHL option next year and could see top-six minutes once again.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Easton Cowan See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 152 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Pickups for Final Week4 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change33 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown39 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Easton Cowan See More