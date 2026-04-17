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Easton Cowan News: Joining Marlies for postseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Cowan was demoted to AHL Toronto on Friday.

Cowan put up solid numbers to end the regular season, generating seven points in his last eight contests, including two goals and two assists with the man advantage. While the 21-year-old winger will be finishing the year in the minors, he should continue to be a full-time NHL option next year and could see top-six minutes once again.

Easton Cowan
Toronto Maple Leafs
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