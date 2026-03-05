Easton Cowan headshot

Easton Cowan News: Poised for bigger role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Cowan logged an assist and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Devils.

Bobby McMann was scratched for roster management Wednesday, opening the door for Cowan to claim a top-line assignment. If the Maple Leafs succeed in their sell-off before Friday's trade deadline, Cowan is poised to see significant minutes to close out the campaign. The 20-year-old winger has seven goals, 18 points, 66 shots on net, 48 hits and 23 blocked shots over his first 46 NHL outings.

Easton Cowan
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Easton Cowan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Easton Cowan See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
10 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 20
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 20
Author Image
Chris Morgan
75 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 2
Author Image
Corey Abbott
93 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 2
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
93 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 14
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 14
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
142 days ago