Easton Cowan News: Poised for bigger role

Cowan logged an assist and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Devils.

Bobby McMann was scratched for roster management Wednesday, opening the door for Cowan to claim a top-line assignment. If the Maple Leafs succeed in their sell-off before Friday's trade deadline, Cowan is poised to see significant minutes to close out the campaign. The 20-year-old winger has seven goals, 18 points, 66 shots on net, 48 hits and 23 blocked shots over his first 46 NHL outings.