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Easton Cowan News: Records first NHL multi-point game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 6:30am

Cowan had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 loss to Ottawa on Saturday.

Cowan drove hard to the net and pounced on a rebound just outside the crease for his ninth goal of the season. He also earned an assist on a late second-period marker by John Tavares. It was Cowan's first multi-point game in the NHL. He didn't find the scoresheet in five games before Saturday's contest, but his ice time had been going down again before he logged 18:04 against the Senators. The 20-year-old rookie has 22 points through 55 appearances this season.

Easton Cowan
Toronto Maple Leafs
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