Eddie Genborg headshot

Eddie Genborg News: Ends regular season with 25 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Genborg logged an assist in Timra IK's 3-1 loss to the Vaxjo Lakers on Saturday in the SHL.

Genborg ended the regular season with a solid 25 points over 43 appearances. The Red Wings prospect looked good in growing his offense this year. Timra missed the SHL playoffs but also managed to avoid a relegation battle. Genborg has yet to sign his entry-level contract, so he would need to do that before coming over to North America.

Eddie Genborg
Detroit Red Wings
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