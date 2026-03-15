Eddie Genborg headshot

Eddie Genborg News: Pens entry-level deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Genborg signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings on Sunday.

Genborg's entry-level deal will begin next season. The 18-year-old winger will now report to AHL Grand Rapids for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign on an amateur tryout. The 2025 second-round pick (No. 44 overall) has generated nine goals, 25 points and a plus-8 rating across 43 games with Timra IK of the Swedish Hockey League this season.

Eddie Genborg
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eddie Genborg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eddie Genborg See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
20 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
165 days ago
Top NHL Draft Prospects: Ranking Future Stars and Hidden Gems
NHL
Top NHL Draft Prospects: Ranking Future Stars and Hidden Gems
Author Image
Jon Litterine
262 days ago