Eddie Genborg News: Pens entry-level deal

Genborg signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings on Sunday.

Genborg's entry-level deal will begin next season. The 18-year-old winger will now report to AHL Grand Rapids for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign on an amateur tryout. The 2025 second-round pick (No. 44 overall) has generated nine goals, 25 points and a plus-8 rating across 43 games with Timra IK of the Swedish Hockey League this season.