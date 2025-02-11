Eduard Sale News: Impresses at Worlds

Sale racked up six goals and two helpers at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Sale's first year in the AHL has been decidedly less successful, as he has generated just 15 points in 31 games. Considering the 19-year-old winger has yet to show a strong scoring touch even in the OHL where he managed 15 goals and 23 helpers in 49 contests, it's hard to see him developing into the player he was expected to be after the Kraken took him with the 20th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.