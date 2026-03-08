Eduard Sale News: Two goals for Firebirds

Sale scored twice in AHL Coachella Valley's 4-1 win over Calgary on Sunday.

With the effort, Sale has 21 points over 42 outings this season, matching his point total from 51 regular-season games a year ago. The 2023 first-round pick hasn't put it all together yet in the AHL, but he's only turning 21 this week, so he still has time for a breakout year.