Eduard Sale headshot

Eduard Sale News: Two goals for Firebirds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Sale scored twice in AHL Coachella Valley's 4-1 win over Calgary on Sunday.

With the effort, Sale has 21 points over 42 outings this season, matching his point total from 51 regular-season games a year ago. The 2023 first-round pick hasn't put it all together yet in the AHL, but he's only turning 21 this week, so he still has time for a breakout year.

Eduard Sale
Seattle Kraken
