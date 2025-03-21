Eduards Tralmaks News: Inks deal with Detroit

Tralmaks signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Red Wings on Friday.

Tralmaks spent some time in the AHL and ECHL upon graduating from the University of Maine, but he's played mainly overseas in Czechia with Rytiri Kladno this year, racking up 23 goals, 28 assists and 66 PIM over 48 appearances. His two-way contract with the Red Wings will begin during the 2025-26 campaign, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in the AHL next year.