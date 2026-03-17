Eeli Tolvanen Injury: Game-time call against Tampa Bay
Tolvanen is a game-time call for Tuesday's home contest against the Lightning because of an undisclosed injury, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.
Tolvanen did not return to Sunday's win over the Panthers after taking a hard hit in the final frame, per Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network. If Tolvanen doesn't suit up Tuesday, Jacob Melanson will draw back into the lineup after serving as a healthy scratch for the last two games.
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