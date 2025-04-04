Eeli Tolvanen Injury: Game-time call for Saturday

Tolvanen (undisclosed) fully participated in Friday's practice and is regarded as a game-time decision for Saturday's clash against San Jose, per Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network.

Tolvanen missed Wednesday's 5-0 victory over Vancouver due to the injury. He has 22 goals and 34 points in 75 appearances in 2024-25. If he's able to return Saturday, it will likely be in a middle-six capacity.