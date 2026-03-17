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Eeli Tolvanen Injury: Out of action Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 7:18pm

Tolvanen won't play versus the Lightning on Tuesday, Joe Pohoryles of Emerald City Spectrum reports, and the team adds the winger is dealing with an upper-body injury.

Tolvanen missed the third period of Sunday's game versus the Panthers, and he'll be forced to miss a full contest as well while he recovers. Jacob Melanson is set to enter the lineup on the fourth line, while Frederick Gaudreau is poised to move into the middle six to cover Tolvanen's all-situations minutes.

Eeli Tolvanen
Seattle Kraken
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