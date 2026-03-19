Eeli Tolvanen Injury: Remains out Thursday
Tolvanen (upper body) won't play Thursday versus the Predators, per the NHL media site.
Tolvanen is set to miss his second straight game due to the injury. The Kraken are also missing Ryan Winterton (illness), so Jani Nyman -- who was recalled Wednesday -- will slot into the lineup. Tolvanen's next chance to play is Saturday versus the Blue Jackets.
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