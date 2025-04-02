Eeli Tolvanen Injury: Ruled out for Thursday's game

Tolvanen has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Vancouver for an undisclosed reason, Scott Malone of Root Sports reports.

While the nature of Tolvanen's injury isn't yet clear, he's considered day-to-day and will be forced to miss his first game this season. Jaden Schwartz (undisclosed) will also be sidelined, so Tye Kartye and Ryan Winterton will enter Seattle's lineup against the Canucks.