Eeli Tolvanen News: Adds assist in return
Tolvanen notched a power-play assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Tolvanen missed the previous two games due to an upper-body injury. He returned to a third-line role and set up Kaapo Kakko's second-period tally. Through 66 outings, Tolvanen has 12 goals, 23 helpers, 120 shots on net, 166 hits, 70 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating while primarily working in the Kraken's middle six.
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