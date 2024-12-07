Eeli Tolvanen News: Adds power-play helper Friday

Tolvanen logged a power-play assist and seven hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Tolvanen has four points and 21 hits over his last six outings. He set up a Shane Wright tally in the second period of Friday's game. Tolvanen is up to 10 points, 42 shots on net, 68 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 28 appearances. He's in a third-line role with power-play time, and his physical play could earn him some looks in deeper formats.