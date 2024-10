Tolvanen scored a goal on two shots with one block and one hit in Tuesday's 8-2 win over Montreal.

Tolvanen capped the Kraken scoring when he finished a tic-tac-toe sequence with Josh Mahura and Matty Beniers. The goal was the third for the middle-six winger, who is coming off his most productive NHL season in 2023-24, when Tolvanen recorded 16 goals and 41 points.