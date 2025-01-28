Eeli Tolvanen News: Goal streak at three games

Tolvanen scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

Tolvanen has scored in three straight games and has six goals and an assist over his last 11 contests. The winger remains in a third-line role with minimal power-play time, but he's finding a way to make it work lately. He's up to 14 goals, 22 points, 83 shots on net, 156 hits, 39 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 52 outings this season.