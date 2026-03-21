Eeli Tolvanen News: Good to return Saturday
Tolvanen (upper body) will play against Columbus on Saturday, per the NHL media site.
Following a two-game absence, Tolvanen will replace Jared McCann (undisclosed) in Saturday's lineup. The 26-year-old Tolvanen has 12 goals and 34 points in 65 appearances this season.
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