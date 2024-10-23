Eeli Tolvanen News: Grabs apple in loss

Tolvanen picked up an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss versus Colorado.

Tolvanen notched his first assist of the season Tuesday after registering the primary helper on Ryker Evans' third-period goal on the man advantage. Tolvanen is filling a middle-six role and seeing power-play time, and he's produced three points (two goals) across seven outings. The Finnish forward had his most productive season as an NHLer in 2023-24 -- he generated 16 goals and 41 points across 81 regular-season games.