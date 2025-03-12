Eeli Tolvanen News: Lights lamp Wednesday

Tolvanen scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged three hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Tolvanen's second-period tally put the Kraken ahead 2-0, but that lead was gone by the end of the frame. The 25-year-old winger has earned three goals and an assist over six outings in March for a productive start to the month. For the season, he's set a career high with 19 goals while also reaching the 30-point mark for the third year in a row. He's added 114 shots on net, 202 hits, 51 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 66 appearances.