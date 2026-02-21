Eeli Tolvanen News: Picks two apples against Slovakia
Tolvanen had two assists and put two shots on net during Finland's 6-1 win over Slovakia in the Olympic bronze medal game Saturday.
Tolvanen added two secondary helpers in the game, including one on Roope Hintz's power-play goal in the third period. With the pair of points, the 26-year-old Tolvanen ended the Olympics with three points and a plus-two rating across five appearances. He'll return to Seattle with a bronze medal and will look to stay hot in an effort to help the Kraken make the playoffs for the first time since the 2022-23 campaign.
