Eeli Tolvanen headshot

Eeli Tolvanen News: Picks two apples against Slovakia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Tolvanen had two assists and put two shots on net during Finland's 6-1 win over Slovakia in the Olympic bronze medal game Saturday.

Tolvanen added two secondary helpers in the game, including one on Roope Hintz's power-play goal in the third period. With the pair of points, the 26-year-old Tolvanen ended the Olympics with three points and a plus-two rating across five appearances. He'll return to Seattle with a bronze medal and will look to stay hot in an effort to help the Kraken make the playoffs for the first time since the 2022-23 campaign.

Eeli Tolvanen
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eeli Tolvanen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eeli Tolvanen See More
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
20 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
22 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
29 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
36 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
43 days ago