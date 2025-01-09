Fantasy Hockey
Eeli Tolvanen headshot

Eeli Tolvanen News: Records first points in 10 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 8:41am

Tolvanen scored twice Thursday in a 6-2 loss to Columbus.

The goals were Tolvanen's first points in 10 games, and his first goals in 13 games. He had gone on a point run in early December (nine points, 10 games), but he's struggled with just eight points in his other 32 games. Still, maybe don't pluck him off the wire until he strings a couple of good games together.

