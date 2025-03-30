Eeli Tolvanen News: Scores early in loss

Tolvanen scored a goal and blocked three shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Stars.

Tolvanen opened the scoring 1:27 into the game, ending his six-game point drought in the process. It was all Stars after that, though the Kraken did maintain a decent shot volume with 36 shots on goal. Tolvanen has largely been left behind while Jared McCann and Andre Burakovsky have found success since the three forwards were linked on the third line. Tolvanen is now at 22 goals, 34 points, 125 shots on net, 219 hits, 59 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 74 appearances. The winger may benefit from a line shuffle at some point, but it's unclear if head coach Dan Bylsma has one of those in the cards.