Eeli Tolvanen News: Scores in back-to-back games
Tolvanen scored a goal and also added two shots, four hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to Edmonton.
Tolvanen has found the back of the net in back-to-back games for the second time this season, doing so previously in a two-game stretch between Oct. 29 and Oct. 31. Despite playing in the third line, Tolvanen has found a way to remain productive and has tallied 13 goals, and 21 total points, in 51 contests this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now