Eeli Tolvanen News: Scores in back-to-back games

Tolvanen scored a goal and also added two shots, four hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to Edmonton.

Tolvanen has found the back of the net in back-to-back games for the second time this season, doing so previously in a two-game stretch between Oct. 29 and Oct. 31. Despite playing in the third line, Tolvanen has found a way to remain productive and has tallied 13 goals, and 21 total points, in 51 contests this season.