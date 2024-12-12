Fantasy Hockey
Eeli Tolvanen

Eeli Tolvanen News: Slides helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Tolvanen notched an assist, six hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Tolvanen has collected five points over his last four games. The winger helped out on the second of Oliver Bjorkstrand's tallies in this contest. Tolvanen is up to 14 points, 45 shots on net, 79 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 31 appearances. His offense isn't as strong as some other Kraken skaters, but he makes up the difference with physical and defensive play.

Eeli Tolvanen
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
