Eeli Tolvanen News: Stays warm with goal

Tolvanen scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Tolvanen has five goals and two assists over his last seven outings. His tally in the third period Thursday broke up a shutout bid for Anthony Stolarz in his return from a long-term knee injury. Tolvanen is up to 16 goals, 26 points, 92 shots on net, 172 hits, 43 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 56 appearances. He continues to see middle-six usage and offers decent category coverage to fill a depth role in fantasy.