Eeli Tolvanen News: Strikes for power-play game-winner

Tolvanen scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Tolvanen snapped a four-game slump with his second-period tally, which was the game-winner. He now has two power-play points this season and has reclaimed a spot in the rotation for power-play time after being the year on the outside looking in. The winger is up to five goals, one assist, 21 shots on net, 38 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating across 16 contests.