Eeli Tolvanen News: Tickles twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Tolvanen scored a goal, notched three hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Senators.

Tolvanen had gone seven NHL games without a point, though he earned five points over three contests for Finland at the Olympics. The 26-year-old winger has remained on Seattle's second line through his recent slump. He has 12 goals, 32 points, 108 shots on net, 153 hits, 63 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 61 appearances this season. This is a contract year for Tolvanen, so he'll want to finish strong to boost his value for the open market.

