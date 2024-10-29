Eetu Luostarinen News: Chips in helper Monday

Luostarinen notched an assist, three hits and two PIM in Monday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Luostarinen posted a helper in a third straight game, but offense is going to be tough to come by moving forward. Following the returns of Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov from their respective absences, Luostarinen is now in a third-line role with no path to consistent power-play time. He saw a season-low 11:43 of ice time Monday and will likely continue to play on the third line. The Finn has six points, 16 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-2 rating over 11 appearances, but his fantasy value will be limited to deeper formats with the Panthers near full strength up front.