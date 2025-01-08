Eetu Luostarinen News: Fills empty cage

Luostarinen scored an empty-net goal and added two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Utah.

Luostarinen had the Panthers' second empty-netter to put this game to rest. He has four goals and an assist over his last 11 contests, though this was his first goal over four outings in January. The 26-year-old forward is at seven tallies, 16 points, 44 shots on net, 91 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 42 appearances. Physicality and a spot in a strong offense makes Luostarinen interesting in deeper fantasy formats, but he doesn't score enough to help in standard formats.