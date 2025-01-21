Fantasy Hockey
Eetu Luostarinen News: Lends assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Luostarinen notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

The helper snapped a five-game slump for Luostarinen. Even with a move to the second line in recent contests, he's done little more than provide depth offense. The 26-year-old is at seven goals, 10 assists, 55 shots on net, 102 hits, 37 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 48 appearances, which is production good enough to make Luostarinen an option in deep fantasy formats.

Eetu Luostarinen
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
