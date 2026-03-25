Eetu Luostarinen headshot

Eetu Luostarinen News: Pots goal in shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Luostarinen scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kraken.

Luostarinen earned his first goal and point in three games since he sat out one contest during the Panthers' most recent road trip. The 27-year-old is up to nine goals, 26 points, 90 shots on net, 113 hits and 46 blocked shots over 61 outings this season. The Panthers have tried to rotate out some veterans with their playoff hopes all but gone, but the team's growing injury woes will likely keep Luostarinen in the lineup unless he joins the list of unavailable players.

Eetu Luostarinen
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eetu Luostarinen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eetu Luostarinen See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
5 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
12 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
19 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
26 days ago