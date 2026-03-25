Eetu Luostarinen News: Pots goal in shootout win

Luostarinen scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kraken.

Luostarinen earned his first goal and point in three games since he sat out one contest during the Panthers' most recent road trip. The 27-year-old is up to nine goals, 26 points, 90 shots on net, 113 hits and 46 blocked shots over 61 outings this season. The Panthers have tried to rotate out some veterans with their playoff hopes all but gone, but the team's growing injury woes will likely keep Luostarinen in the lineup unless he joins the list of unavailable players.