Eetu Luostarinen headshot

Eetu Luostarinen News: Racks up three points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Luostarinen scored a goal, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

As one of the Panthers' few regulars who hasn't joined the walking wounded, Luostarinen has been pressed into a top-line role. He opened the scoring just 23 seconds into this game before helping out on goals by Mackie Samoskevich and A.J. Greer in the third period. Luostarinen has five points over his last three contests, giving him 11 goals, 32 points, 106 shots on net, 120 hits, 57 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 71 outings. Assuming the Panthers don't have lingering long-term issues for 2026-27, Luostarinen will likely revert to a defensively-inclined middle-six role next season.

Eetu Luostarinen
Florida Panthers
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