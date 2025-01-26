Eetu Luostarinen News: Records helper in loss
Luostarinen notched an assist and three hits in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
Luostarinen snapped his eight-game point drought with the helper -- he had previously been credited with an assist versus the Ducks on Tuesday, but it was later taken away. The 26-year-old winger is up to 17 points, 56 shots on net, 107 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 51 appearances. Luostarinen continues to play in a second-line role, though his offense and ice time often hasn't matched the expectations that come with that kind of placement in the lineup.
