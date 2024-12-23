Eetu Luostarinen News: Scores shorthanded goal

Luostarinen scored a shorthanded goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Luostarinen gave the Panthers a 3-1 lead in the second period, and his shortie came 42 seconds after A.J. Greer's own shorthanded goal. The 26-year-old Luostarinen has been productive in recent games and has cracked the scoresheet in three of his last four appearances, tallying two goals and a helper in that span.