Eetu Luostarinen headshot

Eetu Luostarinen News: Second-best offensive season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 8:50pm

Luostarinen scored in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to Montreal.

He redirected a point shot in the third to put the Panthers up 3-2. Luostarinen has 10 goals, 18 assists, 102 shots and 118 hits in 69 games this season. That's his best offensive output since his career mark of 43 points set in 2022-23. The points-hits combo can make Luostarinen a fantasy fit in the bottom forward roster spot in deep leagues.

Eetu Luostarinen
Florida Panthers
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