Eetu Luostarinen headshot

Eetu Luostarinen News: Skipped trip to Music City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Luostarinen won't travel with the team for Tuesday's matchup with Nashville while awaiting the birth of his child, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Luostarinen has scored just once in his last 16 outings while recording only 20 shots. The 26-year-old winger did add three helpers during that stretch while dishing out 31 hits. With Luostarinen on the shelf, the Panthers will recall a forward from AHL Charlotte, perhaps Rasmus Asplund or Patrick Giles.

