Eetu Luostarinen headshot

Eetu Luostarinen News: Tallies late in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Luostarinen scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Kraken.

Luostarinen's goal was far too late to matter, coming at 19:58 of the third period. The 27-year-old snapped a nine-game point drought with the tally. He had just eight shots on net, 10 hits and seven blocked shots in that span despite playing in at least a middle-six role most of the time. Luostarinen has eight goals, 25 points, 87 shots on net, 108 hits, 45 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 58 appearances, surpassing his total of 24 points from 80 regular-season outings last year.

Eetu Luostarinen
Florida Panthers
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