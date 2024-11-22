Eetu Makiniemi Injury: Set for surgery

Makiniemi will undergo sports hernia surgery next week and will be sidelined 3-4 months, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Makiniemi's injury decreases the Flyers' organizational goaltending depth. Cal Petersen will likely take over as AHL Lehigh Valley's starter in the short term, but Aleksei Kolosov could end up in that role once Samuel Ersson (lower body) is ready to play for the big club again.