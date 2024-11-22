Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Eetu Makiniemi headshot

Eetu Makiniemi Injury: Set for surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Makiniemi will undergo sports hernia surgery next week and will be sidelined 3-4 months, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Makiniemi's injury decreases the Flyers' organizational goaltending depth. Cal Petersen will likely take over as AHL Lehigh Valley's starter in the short term, but Aleksei Kolosov could end up in that role once Samuel Ersson (lower body) is ready to play for the big club again.

Eetu Makiniemi
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now