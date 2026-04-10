Egor Chinakhov headshot

Egor Chinakhov News: Big night in playoff-clinching win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Chinakhov scored the game-winning goal and added two assists in Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Devils.

The 25-year-old winger gave the Penguins a 3-1 lead midway through the second period when he got behind the New Jersey defense, corralled the puck and slipped a backhand past Jake Allen. Chinakhov is on fire to close out the regular season, putting together a five-game point streak in which he's racked up four goals and 10 points.

Egor Chinakhov
Pittsburgh Penguins
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