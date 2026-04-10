Egor Chinakhov News: Big night in playoff-clinching win
Chinakhov scored the game-winning goal and added two assists in Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Devils.
The 25-year-old winger gave the Penguins a 3-1 lead midway through the second period when he got behind the New Jersey defense, corralled the puck and slipped a backhand past Jake Allen. Chinakhov is on fire to close out the regular season, putting together a five-game point streak in which he's racked up four goals and 10 points.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Egor Chinakhov See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9Yesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9Yesterday
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 503 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Win at All Costs4 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Egor Chinakhov See More