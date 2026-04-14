Egor Chinakhov headshot

Egor Chinakhov News: Gets night off Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Chinakhov will not dress Tuesday in St. Louis as Pittsburgh rests select players for the playoffs, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

The 23-year-old winger has 18 goals and 36 points across 43 appearances combined between Columbus and Pittsburgh in 2025-26, emerging as one of the more pleasant surprises in the league since arriving via trade from the Blue Jackets in early January. He's cemented a spot on Pittsburgh's second line alongside Malkin and profiles as an exciting piece heading into the postseason. Chinakhov is worth a look in postseason fantasy formats given his offensive surge and his role alongside one of the league's premier forwards.

Egor Chinakhov
Pittsburgh Penguins
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