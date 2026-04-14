Egor Chinakhov News: Gets night off Tuesday

Chinakhov will not dress Tuesday in St. Louis as Pittsburgh rests select players for the playoffs, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

The 23-year-old winger has 18 goals and 36 points across 43 appearances combined between Columbus and Pittsburgh in 2025-26, emerging as one of the more pleasant surprises in the league since arriving via trade from the Blue Jackets in early January. He's cemented a spot on Pittsburgh's second line alongside Malkin and profiles as an exciting piece heading into the postseason. Chinakhov is worth a look in postseason fantasy formats given his offensive surge and his role alongside one of the league's premier forwards.