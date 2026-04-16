Egor Chinakhov headshot

Egor Chinakhov News: Ready for postseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Chinakhov (rest) slotted into the Pens' first line at practice Thursday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Chinakhov has been a wonder for the Penguins after the team brought him in via trade, racking up 18 goals and 18 assists in 43 appearances. Heading into the playoffs, the 25-year-old winger will suit up on the right side of Sidney Crosby, a plum assignment that figures to see Chinakhov produce at a top level.

Egor Chinakhov
Pittsburgh Penguins
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