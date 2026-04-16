Egor Chinakhov News: Ready for postseason
Chinakhov (rest) slotted into the Pens' first line at practice Thursday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.
Chinakhov has been a wonder for the Penguins after the team brought him in via trade, racking up 18 goals and 18 assists in 43 appearances. Heading into the playoffs, the 25-year-old winger will suit up on the right side of Sidney Crosby, a plum assignment that figures to see Chinakhov produce at a top level.
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