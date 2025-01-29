Fantasy Hockey
Egor Zamula headshot

Egor Zamula Injury: Expected to miss out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Zamula (upper body) is not expected back in the lineup versus the Devils on Wednesday, per NHL.com.

Zamula should probably be considered a doubt heading into Thursday's matchup with the Islanders as well given the back-to-back. The 24-year-old blueliner was stuck in an 11-game goal drought prior to getting hurt while generating just six shots and two helpers over that stretch.

Egor Zamula
Philadelphia Flyers
