Egor Zamula Injury: Expected to miss out Wednesday
Zamula (upper body) is not expected back in the lineup versus the Devils on Wednesday, per NHL.com.
Zamula should probably be considered a doubt heading into Thursday's matchup with the Islanders as well given the back-to-back. The 24-year-old blueliner was stuck in an 11-game goal drought prior to getting hurt while generating just six shots and two helpers over that stretch.
