Egor Zamula News: Available for Saturday
Zamula (upper body) is considered available to play Saturday versus the Oilers.
It looks like Zamula will be officially activated from injured reserve prior to the contest. There's no guarantee he plays -- head coach John Tortorella may opt for a more veteran defensive group against the Oilers. In any case, Zamula should be in contention for bottom-four minutes moving forward.
