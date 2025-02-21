Fantasy Hockey
Egor Zamula headshot

Egor Zamula News: Available for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Zamula (upper body) is considered available to play Saturday versus the Oilers.

It looks like Zamula will be officially activated from injured reserve prior to the contest. There's no guarantee he plays -- head coach John Tortorella may opt for a more veteran defensive group against the Oilers. In any case, Zamula should be in contention for bottom-four minutes moving forward.

Egor Zamula
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
