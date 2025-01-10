Egor Zamula News: Collects assist Thursday

Zamula notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Zamula has four points over his last eight outings. He's played better both on offense and defense lately, in part because he's playing alongside a shutdown defender in Rasmus Ristolainen. Zamula is at 10 points, 22 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 32 outings overall. He hasn't been in the power-play mix lately, so most fantasy managers can fade Zamula in the short term.